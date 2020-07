O futuro da comida é das mulheres e são elas que vão cozinhar na Fábrica Musa todos os domingos

View this post on Instagram

I'm super excited to announce that EVERY SUNDAY for the month of August, Triple F will be taking over the kitchen at Fabrica Musa to bring you an incredible lineup of womxn chefs! For this series we will be highlighting the womxn who have their own culinary projects not set in a traditional restaurant environment. This means you'll have a very special opportunity to enjoy their creations in the brewery for ONE DAY ONLY!! As if that weren't enough... we'll be joined by the femm musical empowerment ensemble, Baque Mulher, who will be bringing music to our ears, literally, every Sunday from 17h - 20h inside the taproom. ⁣ ⁣ 🍽 What⁣ Each Sunday a different guest chef will take over the kitchen to serve up their amazing food, from tacos to bánh mì to fried chicken. Music by Baque Mulher.⁣ ⁣ 🧑🏻‍🍳🧑🏼‍🍳🧑🏽‍🍳🧑🏾‍🍳🧑🏿‍🍳 Who⁣ Check back every week to find out who's cooking next! We have a rockstar lineup of FIVE guest chefs and FOUR super special suppliers. ⁣ ⁣ 📍 Where ⁣ The beautiful brewery taproom, Fabrica Musa, in Marvila. ⁣ ⁣ ⏰ When⁣ Every Sunday in August from 12:30 - 21h! So that's the 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th of August! ⁣ ⁣ 💌 How To Attend⁣ Reservations are STRONGLY SUGGESTED! There are plenty of indoor and outdoor tables. Contact Musa to book your table!⁣ 📞 926 710 072⁣ ⁣ 🤜🏻🤛🏻 Giving Back To The Community⁣ 5% of sales will be donated to a local charity helping womxn in need! ⁣ ⁣ #tripleflx #triplef #thefutureoffoodisfemale #fabricamusa #lisbon #lisboa #womensupportingwomen #baquemulher ⁣